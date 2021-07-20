Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 514.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,911 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 307.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

