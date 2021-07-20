Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

IWB stock opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.78 and a fifty-two week high of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

