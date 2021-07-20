184,600 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of OneMain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in OneMain by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OneMain by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at $2,605,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

