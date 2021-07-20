Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,185 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.