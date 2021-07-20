Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

