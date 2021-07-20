Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 6th

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $405.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $223.50 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

