Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Increases By 34.1%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.36. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

