Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in June

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,619,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 7,196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

