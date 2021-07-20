Man Group plc Has $17.01 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of The AES worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors grew its position in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

