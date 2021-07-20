First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

