Man Group plc Acquires 69,970 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The New York Times by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The New York Times by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYT opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

