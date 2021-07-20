Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78.

