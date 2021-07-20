Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

