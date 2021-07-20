OST (OST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $41,461.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.