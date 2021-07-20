PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.07. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

