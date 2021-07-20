Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $136.34 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00006586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 69,673,685 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

