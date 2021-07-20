Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

