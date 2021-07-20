AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,432 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,322 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 43,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Xilinx worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,524 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $50,093,000 after buying an additional 368,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

