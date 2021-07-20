Royal Bank of Canada Sells 39,763 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Woodward were worth $30,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Woodward by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.23 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

