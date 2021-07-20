Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.23 Million

Analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $38.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

