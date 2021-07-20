Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $84.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.40 million and the highest is $86.05 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $66.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $365.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $368.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $516.92 million, with estimates ranging from $476.60 million to $568.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,903 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.