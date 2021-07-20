PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.