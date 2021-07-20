Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $42.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $135,757.68. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 355,886 shares worth $16,796,818. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

