Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $42.80

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 355,886 shares worth $16,796,818. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $61,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.