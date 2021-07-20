Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $58.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,352 shares of company stock worth $4,586,678 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $53.60 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $58.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

