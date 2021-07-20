Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $151.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

