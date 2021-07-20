ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

TIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on ZEAL Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on ZEAL Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

