Raymond James Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

DK stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

