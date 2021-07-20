Golem (GLM) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $310.61 million and $46.77 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012212 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00733435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.