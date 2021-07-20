Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.