Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,699,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,613,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.90. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $213.67.

