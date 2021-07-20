California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Trimble worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

