Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.