California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.