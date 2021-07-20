Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 667.0% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 101,641 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.7% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 153,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,889,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $841,592,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

