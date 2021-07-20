Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $48.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62.

