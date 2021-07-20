Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $428,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Shares of PRU opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

