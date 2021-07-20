Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $275.78 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $216.85 and a one year high of $279.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.88.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

