Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Copart worth $42,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $141.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

