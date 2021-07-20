Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.99. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

