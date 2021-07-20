Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

