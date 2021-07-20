Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

NUAG stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

