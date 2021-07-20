Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

