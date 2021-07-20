Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Impac Mortgage worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMH stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

