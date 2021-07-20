Wealth Alliance Acquires New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

