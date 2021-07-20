0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $394,872.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012212 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00733435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

