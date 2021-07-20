Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,073,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

