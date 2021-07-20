Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (ZION) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

