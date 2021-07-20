Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $83.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

D opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

