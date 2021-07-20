Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

